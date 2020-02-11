It is with heavy hearts that we need to let our Dawson Creek family know that Conrad was called home on December 28, 2019. Conrad moved to Dawson Creek in the winter of 1968 to work at CJDC as the Art Director. Conrad was the first Filipino immigrant to call the Dawson Creek area home. He embraced all things it meant to be a Canadian, joining a rec hockey team, playing drums in a band every weekend, and getting married to the love of his life, Lorrie. Conrad and Lorrie raised two kids in Dawson, Stacey and Conrad Jr. A lifelong artist and musician, Conrad was well known for his funny cartoons of friends and family, his sign painting skills, and his more than 40 years playing in bands in the peace area.
Conrad and Lorrie had moved down to Langley, BC in the summer of August 2017 to live with Conrad Jr., Giulie, and their little family. This move helped Conrad to be closer to his medical care and allowed him to be close to his youngest grandkids. Conrad is survived by his wife of 48 years Lorrie, kids Stacey (Richard) and Conrad (Giulie). His siblings Carmelita (Jun), Romy (Ruby), Juliet (Marlowe), Josie (Rolly), nieces and nephews, and grandchildren Riley, Nolan, and Zackary.
We will all miss his infectious laugh, his great smile and his quick wit. Until we meet again, we will remember all the good times, listen to great music, and look at funny cartoons. We want to thank everyone and send hugs for all of the calls, flowers and cards after Conrad's passing.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Feb. 6, 2020