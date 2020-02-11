Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conrad Garcia Sevilla. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we need to let our Dawson Creek family know that Conrad was called home on December 28, 2019. Conrad moved to Dawson Creek in the winter of 1968 to work at CJDC as the Art Director. Conrad was the first Filipino immigrant to call the Dawson Creek area home. He embraced all things it meant to be a Canadian, joining a rec hockey team, playing drums in a band every weekend, and getting married to the love of his life, Lorrie. Conrad and Lorrie raised two kids in Dawson, Stacey and Conrad Jr. A lifelong artist and musician, Conrad was well known for his funny cartoons of friends and family, his sign painting skills, and his more than 40 years playing in bands in the peace area.

Conrad and Lorrie had moved down to Langley, BC in the summer of August 2017 to live with Conrad Jr., Giulie, and their little family. This move helped Conrad to be closer to his medical care and allowed him to be close to his youngest grandkids. Conrad is survived by his wife of 48 years Lorrie, kids Stacey (Richard) and Conrad (Giulie). His siblings Carmelita (Jun), Romy (Ruby), Juliet (Marlowe), Josie (Rolly), nieces and nephews, and grandchildren Riley, Nolan, and Zackary.

We will all miss his infectious laugh, his great smile and his quick wit. Until we meet again, we will remember all the good times, listen to great music, and look at funny cartoons. We want to thank everyone and send hugs for all of the calls, flowers and cards after Conrad's passing. It is with heavy hearts that we need to let our Dawson Creek family know that Conrad was called home on December 28, 2019. Conrad moved to Dawson Creek in the winter of 1968 to work at CJDC as the Art Director. Conrad was the first Filipino immigrant to call the Dawson Creek area home. He embraced all things it meant to be a Canadian, joining a rec hockey team, playing drums in a band every weekend, and getting married to the love of his life, Lorrie. Conrad and Lorrie raised two kids in Dawson, Stacey and Conrad Jr. A lifelong artist and musician, Conrad was well known for his funny cartoons of friends and family, his sign painting skills, and his more than 40 years playing in bands in the peace area.Conrad and Lorrie had moved down to Langley, BC in the summer of August 2017 to live with Conrad Jr., Giulie, and their little family. This move helped Conrad to be closer to his medical care and allowed him to be close to his youngest grandkids. Conrad is survived by his wife of 48 years Lorrie, kids Stacey (Richard) and Conrad (Giulie). His siblings Carmelita (Jun), Romy (Ruby), Juliet (Marlowe), Josie (Rolly), nieces and nephews, and grandchildren Riley, Nolan, and Zackary.We will all miss his infectious laugh, his great smile and his quick wit. Until we meet again, we will remember all the good times, listen to great music, and look at funny cartoons. We want to thank everyone and send hugs for all of the calls, flowers and cards after Conrad's passing. Published in Alaska Highway News on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close