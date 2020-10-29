In loving memory of Courtice Emes who passed away peacefully at his home on October 12, 2020, at the age of 89. Courtice was born in Beaverlodge, Alberta in 1930, the second son of Leslie Emes and Olive Hawthorne, who had 3 other children, Kenneth, Edward (Ted), and a baby brother, who passed away in infancy.



The family lived in Beaverlodge, and then they moved to Granum during the war years as Leslie enlisted, and he was stationed near Granum. After the war they moved back to Beaverlodge where they built the house on the town hill.



Courtice attended Vermilion Agriculture College in 1949/50, and then moved to Dawson Creek, B.C. and worked at the train station.



Courtice met and married Fran Swaren in January, 1960. Courtice worked at Esso in Dawson Creek and in 1965 he moved his family to Fort St. John, B.C. as he took a job with what was then named the Pacific 66 Refinery in Taylor, B.C. He worked in various positions and eventually pursued and got his Millwright ticket. He was also a part-time beekeeper and farmer with his brother, Ken in Goodlow, B.C. Courtice and Fran had 4 children and were also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Courtice enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and skidooing adventures with his son, Thomas, and many other friends. He retired in 1990 and, during retirement, he also enjoyed golfing, black powder shoots, and restoring John Deere tractors, and International trucks, of which there were many. While the kids were growing up, the family adventures included trips to Whitehorse, Alaska, Dawson City, and even the Arctic Circle. In later years of retirement, Courtice and Fran also traveled to Cuba, Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, and Las Vegas where they attended the National Finals Rodeo.



Courtice is predeceased by his wife, Fran Emes, and his brothers Kenneth and Edward (Ted) Emes, and his grandson, Tyler Hards. Courtice is survived by his four children, Diane Prowse, Thomas Emes the 12th, Laverna Emes, and Cheryl Gusta, as well as, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be sent to:

McNaught Homestead Preservation Society

Box 879

Beaverlodge, Alberta, Canada

T0H 0C0



