Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Donald Brown. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Dale Donald Brown was born March 10, 1939 in Dawson Creek BC, where he resided until his passing in Rotary Manor on June 18, 2019.

Dale was the fifth child of Zella and Wayne Brown and was followed by his youngest brother Ted. Th e large family loved camping and fishing. When Dale was 12 years old, they built a cabin at Hasler Flats along with several other families, where many wonderful years were spent enjoying nature. In future years, the cabins were all acquired by the family. Many large gatherings were held here including several Brown and Norman family reunions. These cabins were enjoyed by family until recent years.

In the fall of 1957, Dale met Shirley Brown at Fairview, Alberta. They were married on July 19, 1958 at Coal River, BC. Th at fall they settled in Dawson Creek where they raised their four children. In 1960, Dale started his apprenticeship at Zwick's Plumbing and Heating for his trade in Gas Fitting and heating. In 1975, he formed his own company D.B. Plumbing and Heating and was self-employed until his retirement in 2007. Dale enjoyed many sports including fastball, bowling, curling, golf, fishing, and hunting. He was a member of

Dale leaves to mourn his wife of 61 years Shirley, his children Gordon Brown, Mavis (Jamie) McLean, Norman (Danae) Brown; six grandchildren Samantha Brown, Kael (Brandis) Short, Shawna Brown, Emily Short, Dustin Brown and Spencer McLean, as well as two great grandsons Emmett (Brown) Paradis and Weston Short; and sisters-in-law Nina Brown and Tanya Brown, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Cindy Miller, son-in-law Terry Miller, his parents, Shirley's parents, and all of his siblings: Genevieve, Beverley, Bill, Joan and Ted.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Dale's life on July 27, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at the family home on 95th Avenue. In case of inclement weather the Celebration will be held at the Seniors Hall on McKellar Avenue. Interment will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3:00pm at Dawson Creek City Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Rotary Manor Activity Fund, 1121-90 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A3.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Dale Donald Brown was born March 10, 1939 in Dawson Creek BC, where he resided until his passing in Rotary Manor on June 18, 2019.Dale was the fifth child of Zella and Wayne Brown and was followed by his youngest brother Ted. Th e large family loved camping and fishing. When Dale was 12 years old, they built a cabin at Hasler Flats along with several other families, where many wonderful years were spent enjoying nature. In future years, the cabins were all acquired by the family. Many large gatherings were held here including several Brown and Norman family reunions. These cabins were enjoyed by family until recent years.In the fall of 1957, Dale met Shirley Brown at Fairview, Alberta. They were married on July 19, 1958 at Coal River, BC. Th at fall they settled in Dawson Creek where they raised their four children. In 1960, Dale started his apprenticeship at Zwick's Plumbing and Heating for his trade in Gas Fitting and heating. In 1975, he formed his own company D.B. Plumbing and Heating and was self-employed until his retirement in 2007. Dale enjoyed many sports including fastball, bowling, curling, golf, fishing, and hunting. He was a member of Elks Lodge #289 for over 35 years and a member of Royal Canadian Legion #141 for many years.Dale leaves to mourn his wife of 61 years Shirley, his children Gordon Brown, Mavis (Jamie) McLean, Norman (Danae) Brown; six grandchildren Samantha Brown, Kael (Brandis) Short, Shawna Brown, Emily Short, Dustin Brown and Spencer McLean, as well as two great grandsons Emmett (Brown) Paradis and Weston Short; and sisters-in-law Nina Brown and Tanya Brown, as well as many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his daughter Cindy Miller, son-in-law Terry Miller, his parents, Shirley's parents, and all of his siblings: Genevieve, Beverley, Bill, Joan and Ted.The family will be hosting a Celebration of Dale's life on July 27, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at the family home on 95th Avenue. In case of inclement weather the Celebration will be held at the Seniors Hall on McKellar Avenue. Interment will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3:00pm at Dawson Creek City Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Rotary Manor Activity Fund, 1121-90 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A3.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Published in Alaska Highway News on July 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close