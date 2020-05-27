Danny Kiyawasew
May 3, 1945 - February 26, 2020
Danny Kiyawasew, resident of Dawson Creek and formerly Fort St. John, Bri tish Columbia, passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born May 3, 1945 in Sturgeon Lake, Alberta. Danny will be greatly missed by his daughter Elizabeth Evelyn St. Pierre, grandchildren Triston Bochephus Apsassin-St. Pierre and Wenona Je Apsassin-St. Pierre, brother Napoleon Kiyawasew, and niece Doreen Shadow. He is predeceased by his spouse Mary Bunty St. Pierre, granddaughter Janelle Ivy Francis
St. Pierre, and sister Ivy Shadow.
A social gathering was held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Nawican Friendship Centre in Dawson Creek. Expressions of sympathy may be made by dona on to the charity of your choice. For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to
www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium
10200 - 17th Street
DAWSON CREEK, BC V1G 4C2
250-782-2577
