It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Darlene E. Faucher, a longtime resident of Dawson Creek. Darlene was the youngest of 4 girls; she grew up in Southern Alberta where she met and married Louis Faucher. They had 3 children: Diana, Terry and Kathy, and made their home in Dawson Creek.

Darlene loved her home, yard, reading, and her dogs. She had great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Darlene is survived by her children Diana (Brian) Hogg, Terry Faucher, and Kathy (Brent) Burton; grandchildren Craig Hogg, Corey Hogg (Kailey Caldwell), Danielle Burton, Travis (Charlee) Burton and Alexis Burton (Hayden Rosebush); her 6 great-grandchildren Landon, Kaydence, Marley, Jackson, Kennedy, and Theodore, sister Lilly DeVries, as well as many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

A funeral service was held January 20, 2020 at Bergeron Funeral Chapel, of iciated by pastor Bob Rempel.

The family would like to thank nurses Erica and Sharon from the Emergency Room at the Dawson Creek and District Hospital who took care of Darlene during this dif icult time.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 1100 Alward Street, Prince George, British Columbia V2M 7B1.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

