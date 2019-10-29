Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Richard Dave. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Dave Richard Stenhouse was born February 9, 1942 in Yorkton, Saskatchewan to Tom and Marie Stenhouse. The family moved to Dawson Creek when Dave was seven years old.

Dave was a hard worker, and worked for Loiselle Transport, White Pass Transport, Motorways, and the Hospital. When Motorways closed he got a job with the hospital in the Stores Department, which he enjoyed, and worked there until he retired.

Even though Dave had health problems throughout his life he was a strong man, surviving cancer three times in his life. He was an easy going man, with an excellent work ethic, and known for his integrity. He enjoyed lending a helping hand, which he did as a legion member for many years.

Dave is survived by his loving wife Donna, his son Dean, grandchildren Zachary (Jordan), Landon, Elizabeth and Kori, sister Dolores (Ken), brothers Tom and Gary, sister in-law Gloria and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dave was predeceased by his parents Tom and Marie, brother Jim and sister in-laws Diane and Lynn.

Dave passed away peacefully with family at his side August 29, 2019 in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

A social gathering celebrating Dave's life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2pm at the Bergeron Social Room.

Donations in memory of Dave can be made to The Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation, 11100-13 Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia, V1G 4P7

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

