Dave was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and passed away in Kelowna, BC, at the age of 59. He is survived by his loving partner of twenty-one years, Linda; his son, Brandon Aiken; granddaughters, Devyn and Haelyn; his sister, Cheryl Taylor (Keith); step-sisters, Sheila Watt (John) and Arlette Raaen (Chris); nieces, Heather and Georgia; nephews Shaune, Keith and Justin; great-nephews, Gabriel and Taylor; and many extended family and friends. Dave was predeceased by his parents, Don Kirschman and Pat Arnott.



Dave lived in Edmonton and Calgary as a young child, and moved to the Peace Country at the age of nine where his family lived for five years in Arras, BC, before moving to Dawson Creek. David enjoyed life in the country with almost unlimited freedom. By motorbike he could explore, and as it turned out he learned to love transportations of all sorts, from bikes to boats to planes and trains; he loved anything with wheels. In the 1970s, it was common for young people to go to work in "the patch," lured by promises of new 4x4 pickup trucks, and life in the big times - David leapt at it. He began his 40-year career in 1975, excelling as a problem solver, he enjoyed the challenges of work life. He had the opportunity to drill in the Arctic Islands, the Rocky Mountains, the Plains of Western Canada and in the Alberta/BC Foothills.



Dave started as a Roughneck for Loffland Brothers Drilling company but his eye was on a Drillers position. Within a few years, he achieved that goal. He fondly spoke of some of the 'old salts' who schooled him over the years, always grateful for his colleagues. After working as a Driller for 14 years he moved onto Rig Manager and then Directional Driller. David's wealth of experience allowed him to teach and train with hundreds of co-workers over the years. He enjoyed nothing more than to share his knowledge and expertise. He had a strong work ethic, especially when it came to environment and safety.



David detoured for a couple of years into Quality, Reliability and Inspection. He worked with Poulsen Industries and then with Revest Bros. utilizing his extensive years, contacts and expertise to implement oilfield tools and equipment inspections for reliability. He took great pride in his achievement in this new market. He returned to Upstream Oil and Gas as Drilling Supervisor working for various clients and finishing his career at Rifle Shot Oil Corp, Husky, and Magus Engineering, spending over twenty years in that role. He loved that there were always new things to learn, new problems to solve and new challenges to overcome. He always said that the industry was good to him and his family and after nearly 40 years he never tired of the great people he met and had the pleasure of working with.



Dave had a great sense of humour and loved life. He and Linda enjoyed camping, boating, playing pool, quadding and getting out on the Harley. They both had a love of rock, precious stones and minerals, and they developed a beautiful collection over the years. David's imagery and memory were ever full and ready to share; the stories of each piece of his life.... as a wonderful storyteller, these stories were what made him. In July of 2019 family and friends gathered in Edmonton to celebrate his life with him, sharing many great memories. Sharing a special relationship with his niece, Heather Kirschman - he was a loving, honest and wonderful uncle. He will be missed and remembered by so many...



May David rest in peace, knowing he Is loved.

