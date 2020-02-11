Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores (Stenhouse) Munro. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Dolores was born in Edmonton, Alberta on August 8, 1936 to Tom and Marie Stenhouse. She was the oldest of five children. Dolores grew up in Yorkton, Saskatchewan and at the age of 15 the family moved to Dawson Creek. She completed her high school years in Dawson Creek.

Dolores met Ken Munro in the Palace Café (which is now the Bank of Montreal). Ken was working up the highway and was on his way home to Edmonton for Christmas. He stopped for a meal and met a group of young women hanging out at that café. That was the start of their 63 years together. Ken and Dolores were married on February 18, 1956. They had three children, Ian born in 1957, Bev in 1959 and Sheldon in 1961.

Dolores was among a group of founding members of the First Baptists Church established in 1962. She served faithfully until her passing.

Dolores had a passion for the medical fi eld. She was a medical receptionist for Doctors Archibald and Watson, became a dental assistant in the 70s, but always dreamed of becoming a nurse. She achieved that dream in 1985, becoming a registered nurse at the age of 49. She worked at Peace Haven until her retirement. During those years, she was able to care for her mother who was patient at Peace Haven. Some of the many interests Dolores had were gardening, she was a member of the Horticulture Club, cooking and baking, social committee at church, and she sang in the opera directed by Mrs. Lopp.

Ken and Dolores were a team, they raised their children together, they managed the Bear Mountain Ski Hill for 10 years and travelled many countries. One Island Lake was one of her favorite place to be. Th ey built their cabin in 1962 and spent over 50 years there with family and friends. The Neste, Fraser, Johnston, and Dolan families were a huge part of the lake family. Together Ken and Dolores were hired by BC Parks to manage the Provincial Campground. They did this job for 11 years.

Dolores was fondly called by several names: Dolores, Do, Lolo, Lorie, Mom, and Grandma Dolores.

Dolores is survived her loving husband Ken of 63 years, children Ian (Barb) Munro, Bev (Ted) Cosens, and Sheldon (Carol) Munro; grandchildren Danielle and Ashley Munro, Laine Cosens, Ian (Abbey) Cosens, Reid (Elysia) Douillard, Seth, Kalina, and Kaiden Munro; great-grandson Rocklynd, brothers Tom and Gary Stenhouse, and sisters-in-law Donna and Gloria Stenhouse.

She was predeceased by her parents Tom & Marie Stenhouse, brothers Dave and Jim Stenhouse, and sisters-in-law Diane and Lynn Stenhouse.

Dolores passed away peacefully in the Dawson Creek Hospital on January 22, 2020 at the age of 83. A memorial service was held January 28, 2020 at the Bergeron Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to Gleanings for the Hungry, Youth with a Mission, Vancouver Donation Services, PO Box 57024 East Hastings, Vancouver, BC V5K 5G6.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Dolores was born in Edmonton, Alberta on August 8, 1936 to Tom and Marie Stenhouse. She was the oldest of five children. Dolores grew up in Yorkton, Saskatchewan and at the age of 15 the family moved to Dawson Creek. She completed her high school years in Dawson Creek.Dolores met Ken Munro in the Palace Café (which is now the Bank of Montreal). Ken was working up the highway and was on his way home to Edmonton for Christmas. He stopped for a meal and met a group of young women hanging out at that café. That was the start of their 63 years together. Ken and Dolores were married on February 18, 1956. They had three children, Ian born in 1957, Bev in 1959 and Sheldon in 1961.Dolores was among a group of founding members of the First Baptists Church established in 1962. She served faithfully until her passing.Dolores had a passion for the medical fi eld. She was a medical receptionist for Doctors Archibald and Watson, became a dental assistant in the 70s, but always dreamed of becoming a nurse. She achieved that dream in 1985, becoming a registered nurse at the age of 49. She worked at Peace Haven until her retirement. During those years, she was able to care for her mother who was patient at Peace Haven. Some of the many interests Dolores had were gardening, she was a member of the Horticulture Club, cooking and baking, social committee at church, and she sang in the opera directed by Mrs. Lopp.Ken and Dolores were a team, they raised their children together, they managed the Bear Mountain Ski Hill for 10 years and travelled many countries. One Island Lake was one of her favorite place to be. Th ey built their cabin in 1962 and spent over 50 years there with family and friends. The Neste, Fraser, Johnston, and Dolan families were a huge part of the lake family. Together Ken and Dolores were hired by BC Parks to manage the Provincial Campground. They did this job for 11 years.Dolores was fondly called by several names: Dolores, Do, Lolo, Lorie, Mom, and Grandma Dolores.Dolores is survived her loving husband Ken of 63 years, children Ian (Barb) Munro, Bev (Ted) Cosens, and Sheldon (Carol) Munro; grandchildren Danielle and Ashley Munro, Laine Cosens, Ian (Abbey) Cosens, Reid (Elysia) Douillard, Seth, Kalina, and Kaiden Munro; great-grandson Rocklynd, brothers Tom and Gary Stenhouse, and sisters-in-law Donna and Gloria Stenhouse.She was predeceased by her parents Tom & Marie Stenhouse, brothers Dave and Jim Stenhouse, and sisters-in-law Diane and Lynn Stenhouse.Dolores passed away peacefully in the Dawson Creek Hospital on January 22, 2020 at the age of 83. A memorial service was held January 28, 2020 at the Bergeron Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to Gleanings for the Hungry, Youth with a Mission, Vancouver Donation Services, PO Box 57024 East Hastings, Vancouver, BC V5K 5G6.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Published in Alaska Highway News on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close