Denise Elaine Mann
September 26, 1948 – September 20, 2020
Rich in Grace, Denise Elaine Mann died on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3:29 pm at the Kelowna General Hospital due to complications from a hopeful bypass surgery, a mere six days before her 72nd birthday. Denise will be greeted in life eternal by her predeceased beloved husband Henry, and her son Kyme, and parents Henry and Marcel, and comrade Anna. Her precious memory will be treasured by her living children, daughters Theresa and Cindy, grandchildren Payden, Chase, and Michael, and her sister Gay and brothers (and even some great-grandchildren too). Denise's love will be everlasting in the hearts of many cherished and intimate friends. Denise served with dedication and kindness at the Oliver Food Bank and was a proud Airbnb Super Host. She was splendid, mysterious, brilliant, silent and wise, and that just describes her cooking! The funeral service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3 pm in her garden at 7137 Tucelnuit Dr. in Oliver, BC. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service is limited to immediate family and intimate friends; we ask that only the utterly broken-hearted attend. Please contact slatertheresa@gmail.com if you would like to join via zoom. If friends so desire, we encourage you to book now to donate blood with the Canadian Blood Service. We would like to thank with boundless debt, the shepherds of Denise's care and her last breath, the staff in the Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit (CSICU). We bring our years to an end like a tale that is told; help us to remember that beyond our brief day is the eternity of your love. Yay God!
Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com.

Published in Alaska Highway News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
in her garden
Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service and Crematorium
5855 Hemlock Street
Oliver, BC V0H 1T0
(250)498-0167
