Donald Jack Bertram Kreutzer was born in Winnipeg, MB. The second of three children born to Jack and Ruth Kreutzer (nee Wittingham). Predeceased by his parents and older sister, Carol (Jim) Foster, he is survived by his younger sister, Darlene (Murray) Deacon.



Don and Brenda (nee Molnar) married January 18th, 1964, and moved to Dawson Creek in 1974, where they both dug deep roots, surrounding us with a broad circle of friends who became like family. Community service became a way of life, as they both believed in giving back to the community they had come to love.



He joined Lakeview Credit Union as the Credit Manager and remained for the next 25 years. From the countless comments the family has received upon notice of his passing, he is remembered fondly by many for his subtle, personal way of looking after LVCU members. During retirement, when he wasn't golfing, he spent his time driving a bus for the Step Up & Ride Society, something he truly enjoyed.



He was a member of the Gyro Club, Rotary Club, DC Athletic Association, DC Curling Club, DC Golf & Country Club, Elks Club, and the early days of the Child Development Centre, among others.



He was a man of few words but loved having friends and family around. He had a soft spot for all animals and never said no to the countless strays that were brought home. His passion was golf and he simply loved just going for a drive.







Survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda; daughters, Debbie Pavlis (Tim), Donna Kreutzer-Jones (Kevin), and Dayna Purdy (Steve); as well as six grandchildren, Jenica and Jillian Pavlis, Jackson and Livia Jones, and Addyson and Landon Purdy.



It would truly honor him to have donations made to the Step Up & Ride Society of Dawson Creek, an organization near and dear to his heart and ours. Please mail cheques to: 732 115th Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 3B8. E-Transfers can be sent to:

