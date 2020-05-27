Donald Paul Rapin
August 17, 1944 - April 22, 2020
Donald Rapin, a resident of Dawson Creek, BC, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Dawson Creek, at the age of 75 years.
Donald Paul Rapin was born August 17, 1944 in Calgary, AB to Les and Irene Rapin and was younger brother to Ken. The family moved to Ladner when Don was 2 years old. Don's first love was farming. He started working for various farmers at a young age and applied for 1/2 section homestead in Cotillion when he was 18 years old.
Don and Mary were married February 4, 1967 in Vancouver, BC but they left soon after for the farm life in Cotillion. Their family grew when son Robert was born and then daughter Lorelle completed the family. Don and Mary relocated back to Ladner in 1992 to look after their parents. In keeping with Don's nature he was soon back working for farmers until his health made it impossible for him to continue. In 2012, Mary and Don came back to the Peace Country to enjoy their retirement and to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Don loved camping, hunting and wood working. Throughout the years Don built beautiful wooden hobby horses and various garden decorations for family
and friends.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 53 years; Mary, Son; Robert (Shelley), Daughter; Lorelle (Tracy)
Grandchildren; Stephen (Amy), Jordon (Marcin), Damon (Deanna), Courtney (Joe), Jane, Alexander and Andrew, and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Don left us April 22-Exactly 53 years to the day they first arrived at their farm.
With respect to Don's wishes, no formal funeral service will be held. Interment will be at a later date.
For friends so wishing donations may be made in memory of Don to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 1480 7 Avenue, Prince George, BC V2L3P2 or to Diabetes Canada, 360-1385 West 8 Street, Vancouver, BC V6H3V9.
Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium
Donald Rapin

Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
