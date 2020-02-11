Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie (Schroeder) Chmelyk. View Sign In Memoriam

Chmelyk: Donna Marie Schroeder



No further away than a picture

A smile or remembered phrase

Our Donna lives in memory

So close in so many ways

For how often does a sunset

Bring nostalgic thoughts to mind

Of moments that our loved one shared

In days now left behind

How often has a flower

Or an eagle flying in a crystal autumn sky

Brought golden recollections

Of happy days gone by!

Yes! Memory has a magic way

Of keeping our loved one nearer

Ever close in mind and heart

Is the one we hold most dear.



Sadly Missed ~ Lovingly Remembered

by your Saskatchewan Families



Mom, Dad, Brothers

