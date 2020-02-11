Chmelyk: Donna Marie Schroeder
No further away than a picture
A smile or remembered phrase
Our Donna lives in memory
So close in so many ways
For how often does a sunset
Bring nostalgic thoughts to mind
Of moments that our loved one shared
In days now left behind
How often has a flower
Or an eagle flying in a crystal autumn sky
Brought golden recollections
Of happy days gone by!
Yes! Memory has a magic way
Of keeping our loved one nearer
Ever close in mind and heart
Is the one we hold most dear.
Sadly Missed ~ Lovingly Remembered
by your Saskatchewan Families
Mom, Dad, Brothers
Marvin and Darryl and families
Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 23, 2020