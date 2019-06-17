Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen A. (ERICKSON) PELKEY. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that the family of Doreen Anne (Erickson) Pelkey announces her passing.



At the age of 85 and after a full, adventurous life Doreen passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Health Care Facility in Edson, Alberta.



Doreen was born February 14th, 1934 in Midale, SK, and was the third child in a family of 11 children. After completing high school her career choice led her to become a nurse. Four of Doreen's sisters also became nurses. It was while Doreen was attending nursing school that she met one of her dear friends, Evelyne. It was at Ev and Don Sim's wedding that, as maid of honour, Doreen met Don's best man, Aubrey. Doreen and Aubrey married September 28, 1957, in Midale, SK.



They settled in Fort St. John, BC. where they raised their family. First in the original Pacific housing and then a new home on 112th Avenue. In 1974, the family moved to the country, a farm northwest of town. In 2000, when Aub retired, they purchased a lovely home in Sherwood Park. Retirement allowed Doreen and Aubrey to spend time with Rob and his children, Sam and Lauren, visit and travel the Ottawa area with Renza and Dave, as well as travel as far away as the Middle East to visit and tour the UAE with Craig and Julie.



Our family would like to thank Sandy Hemsworth who was Doreen's personal caregiver during her years at the Edson Health Care Facility. Sandy has become part of our family and we cannot thank her enough for all that she has done for our mother.



Doreen was preceded by her husband of 58 years, Aubrey Glen Pelkey, in June of 2015; parents, Alfred and Della Erickson; and brothers, Leroy and Murray Erickson.



Doreen is survived by her children, Craig Aubrey Pelkey, and his spouse, Julie Redick; Robbie James Pelkey, and his children, Samuel and Lauren; Renza Dea Pelkey, and her spouse, David Johnston. Also left behind are Doreen's siblings and their families, Shirley Boys, Jean (Morley) Jacobs, Grace Lavergne, Joyce Bachiu, Ron (Jean) Erickson, Myrna (Nigel) Lilley, Neil (Wanda) Erickson, and Jim (Cindy) Erickson; sister in laws, Kathy Erickson and Lavonne Erickson; as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the David Thompson Health Region Trust, 4th Floor Central Block, 3942 50A Avenue, Red Deer, Alberta, T4N 4E7. It was the staff of the Ponoka Alzheimer's and Dementia Facility whose care and treatment of our father made it possible for him and our mother to spend his last nine months together.



A memorial service for Doreen will be held on Monday, July 15th, at 2:00 pm at the Glenwood Funeral Home, 52356 Range Road 232, Sherwood Park, Alberta.

