Doreen (Dean) Gauvreau (née Sim) was born May 6, 1938 in Luseland, Saskatchewan. As a young adult, Dean joined the Canadian Air Force where she met Sylvio Gauvreau, her husband of 61 years. The couple moved to Fort St. John, BC in 1963 and called it home until 2004. After a of couple years in Cranbrook, BC they retired to Wetaskiwin, AB to be closer to family.



Dean is survived by her husband Syl; her twin sister Dorothy Vaughan; five children, Ken (Kathy) Gauvreau, Rodger (Barb) Gauvreau, Craig (Janet) Gauvreau, Renée (Ritchard) LaBoucane, and Corinne (Darrin) Paynter; her seven grandchildren, Cortnee Bouwmeester, Travis Gauvreau, Bridgit Gauvreau, Jordyn Miller, Makaela Paynter, Hayden LaBoucane, and Morgan LaBoucane; and four great grandchildren. Family was incredibly important to Dean and she took every opportunity to spend time with her kids, grandchildren, and her siblings and their families.



After raising her children, Dean worked in the retail industry in Fort St. John, first at Zellers, followed by a long career at Shoppers Drug Mart. She was an amazing crafter and had skills in sewing, knitting, crotchet, and quilting and was always eager to try something new. She earned many awards for these skills and took pride in making gifts for others.



Dean had no problem making friends of all ages and her genuine care for others resulted in many. She loved playing games and getting together with family for holidays. Dean enjoyed dancing at a party and loved all the music made by the king, Elvis Presley.

The family extend a warm thank you for your thoughts, prayers, emails and virtual hugs.



A service will be held once we are through the COVID pandemic.



In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation in memory of Dean to the Heart & Stroke Foundation (https://www.heartandstroke.ca/).

