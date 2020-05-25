Doreen Theresa Goulet of Fort St. John, B.C. passed away peacefully at age 72 surrounded by family in FSJ hospital after a hard-fought battle with a long-term illness. She is survived by 6 siblings and her 3 children - Sonya (Chris Browning) Goulet,



Donnie (Cheralee) Goulet & Barbara (Torkel) Eliassen; 11 grandchildren.



Deeply thankful to all the nurses and doctors at FSJ and Dawson Creek Hospital. Thank you to our family and friends for all your support - especially her sister Dorothy, nephew Kelly Shular, and brother & sister-in-law Laurence & Bhell. Cremation will take place, there will be no celebration or funeral of Doreen's life due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fort St. John Friendship Centre (250-785-8566).



