DOREEN T. GOULET
February 20, 1948 - May 06, 2020
Doreen Theresa Goulet of Fort St. John, B.C. passed away peacefully at age 72 surrounded by family in FSJ hospital after a hard-fought battle with a long-term illness. She is survived by 6 siblings and her 3 children - Sonya (Chris Browning) Goulet,

Donnie (Cheralee) Goulet & Barbara (Torkel) Eliassen; 11 grandchildren.

Deeply thankful to all the nurses and doctors at FSJ and Dawson Creek Hospital. Thank you to our family and friends for all your support - especially her sister Dorothy, nephew Kelly Shular, and brother & sister-in-law Laurence & Bhell. Cremation will take place, there will be no celebration or funeral of Doreen's life due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fort St. John Friendship Centre (250-785-8566).

Published in Alaska Highway News from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
