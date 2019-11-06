Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Archie O’Neil. View Sign In Memoriam

It's been two years since you went away

We still miss you every single day

My Jake tells me that you are still here

Because he feels a hand on his shoulder, Mark feels a tug on his ear

Rare birds come to visit us every once in awhile

Which warms our hearts and makes us smile

We cherish memories of you so dearly

As we continue to adjust to our new reality

We try to move forward since we know we have to

Although our world isn't the same without you



Love you always and forever

Bernice, Phil, Janet, Brittany, Will, Chad, Jake, Mark, Ashley, Susan, Stony, Leah, Miah, Derien

Published in Alaska Highway News on Nov. 7, 2019

