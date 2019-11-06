Douglas Archie O’Neil (March 8, 1942 – November 6, 2017 - )
In Memoriam

It's been two years since you went away
We still miss you every single day
My Jake tells me that you are still here
Because he feels a hand on his shoulder, Mark feels a tug on his ear
Rare birds come to visit us every once in awhile
Which warms our hearts and makes us smile
We cherish memories of you so dearly
As we continue to adjust to our new reality
We try to move forward since we know we have to
Although our world isn't the same without you

Love you always and forever
Bernice, Phil, Janet, Brittany, Will, Chad, Jake, Mark, Ashley, Susan, Stony, Leah, Miah, Derien
Published in Alaska Highway News on Nov. 7, 2019
