Service Information Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium 1130 Carmi Avenue Penticton , BC BC V2A 3H2 (250)-493-4112 Obituary

Passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 due to continuing health issues at the age of 92 years. He passed at Penticton Regional Hospital with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Merle; three sons: Steven, Les (Janice) and Robin (Peggy); two daughters: Sharon (Brad) and Sheila; 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers: Steven, Ed and Juste, and sisters: Anne, Claire and Ruona. Fred was predeceased by his brothers John and Michael, sister Betty, his son Brian, son-in-law Ged and daughter-in-law Denise. Fred was born in La Porte, Saskatchewan and raised on a homestead near Dawson Creek B.C. He met Merle in Whitehorse where he was driving truck and she was teaching grade 2.They moved to Toronto in 1955 where Fred attended Chiropractic College. Upon graduation they settled in Fort St John B.C. where he was the first chiropractor in town. Fred was a charter member of the Fort St. John Rotary Club and he served the public and his patients for 53 years before retiring and finally moving to Penticton in 2012. Memorial service, Monday, June 3 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Everden Rust Funeral Services, 1130 Carmi Ave., Penticton. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Condolences / memories can be shared at www.everdenrust.com Published in Alaska Highway News from May 30 to May 31, 2019

