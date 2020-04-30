Dwayne Glenn, a long time resident of Fort St. John, BC, passed away peacefully with his loving wife Lisa by his side, on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Fort St. John, at the age of 60 years.
Dwayne Joseph Glenn was born on March 23, 1960, in Dawson Creek BC and the only son of Sam and Muriel Glenn and brother to Sharan Eckstrom.
A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date
Donations in memory or Dwayne can be made in lieu of flowers to :
The Kordan Lodge 1100 Alward street Prince George BC V2M7B1 through www.cancer.ca
Published in Alaska Highway News on Apr. 30, 2020