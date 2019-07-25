Remembering Ed Toews
Ed passed away one year ago today.
Living in the Fort St. John area for over 50 years, he worked
hard at whatever he did and always enjoyed it. In retirement
he moved to the lower mainland, but a piece of his heart never
left the north.
He will always be remembered for his strong faith and generous heart.
We enjoyed his wit and humor along with his positive attitude that
was an encouragement to us all.
He is lovingly remembered and sadly missed,
Edith, family and many friends.
Published in Alaska Highway News from July 25 to July 26, 2019