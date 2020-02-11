Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Lorraine (McAllister) Ness. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Edna Lorraine (McAllister) Ness was born January 14, 1950 in Dawson Creek, BC to parents Herb and Eunice McAllister. She was the eldest sibling, Dale followed in 1952, Gary in 1953 and Debbie in 1956.

When she was 6 years old the family moved out to the Bessborough area where she and her siblings were raised on the farm. Edna attended Devereaux, Central and South Peace Secondary Schools and at the age of 17 went to New Caledonia in Prince George, BC to attend nursing school.

Edna met Jim Ness and they were married on December 20, 1969 - settling in the Farmington and Bessborough areas where they raised their boys, Rob and Lance. Family time included travelling to gymkhanas and rodeos, following the Pony Chariot Chuckwagon circuit and dances at the Bessborough hall.

Edna felt very blessed to have five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. If you knew Edna, you knew how proud she was of all of them, there was no holding back on that conversation.

When Edna retired, this gave her the freedom to start travelling and even took up a new hobby, golf. Edna and her partner Bernie O'Reilly spent many winter months in Mazatlan, meeting new people and making new friends. Edna couldn't have been happier after her 28-year career in home support, soaking up the Mexican sunshine and hanging out by the pool was just what she needed and deserved.

Edna was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2019. After a strong and courageous battle she passed away on January 8, 2020.

Edna was predeceased by her husband Jim Ness, parents Eunice and Herb McAllister, and step-mother Laura McAllister.

She will be lovingly remembered by her companion Bernie O'Reilly, sons Lance (Tiffany) Ness and Rob (Trina) Ness, grandchildren Ty, Kyla, Chandler, Kaemyn and Sharee Ness, great-granddaughter Ezlyn Rose, brothers Dale (Penny) McAllister and Gary (Trudy) McAllister, and sister Debbie (John) Marion, sisters-in-law Pat Ness, Genny Smart, and Betty Turner, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service was held January 14, 2020 at the Bergeron Chapel, Dawson Creek, British Columbia. Interment followed at Brookside Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation, Oncology Department, 11100 13 Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 3W8.

