Edward Alfred Needham

known to most as Ted,

was born September 29, 1943

& sadly passed February 25, 2019

with his family by his side offering strength

& love in his fi nal moments.

Ted was married to Doreen.

They had 2 boys who between them gave

Ted 4 grandchildren. For his family &

friends he will be remembered as the

caring & forever giving man who'd do

anything he could if it meant helping you.

A strong & loyal man, who cared fi ercely

& unconditionally for his family.

He leaves this world with the imprint his

kindness made within the hearts of the

people who loved him & a piece of us goes

with him as well.

Never forgotten &

remembered with great love.