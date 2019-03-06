Edward Alfred Needham (1943 - 2019)
Edward Alfred Needham
known to most as Ted,
was born September 29, 1943
& sadly passed February 25, 2019
with his family by his side offering strength
& love in his fi nal moments.
Ted was married to Doreen.
They had 2 boys who between them gave
Ted 4 grandchildren. For his family &
friends he will be remembered as the
caring & forever giving man who'd do
anything he could if it meant helping you.
A strong & loyal man, who cared fi ercely
& unconditionally for his family.
He leaves this world with the imprint his
kindness made within the hearts of the
people who loved him & a piece of us goes
with him as well.
Never forgotten &
remembered with great love.
Published in Alaska Highway News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
