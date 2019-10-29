Edward Gerald Henderson was born in Edmonton, AB and died suddenly in Victoria, BC at the age of 66.
Ed worked for BCFP in Mackenzie, BC and later for LP in Dawson Creek, BC. He was also a representative for the union and enjoyed what that entailed.
He had several interests but had a passion for watching sports especially his Edmonton Oilers and Eskimos.
Ed loved to tease and his wit, dry sense of humour, and ability to make you smile or laugh will be remembered by many.
There will be a tea and celebration of life on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Tupper Community Hall.
Please join us to share your memories and celebrate this wonderful man.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Sept. 19, 2019