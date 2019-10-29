Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Gerald Henderson. View Sign Obituary

Edward Gerald Henderson was born in Edmonton, AB and died suddenly in Victoria, BC at the age of 66.

Ed worked for BCFP in Mackenzie, BC and later for LP in Dawson Creek, BC. He was also a representative for the union and enjoyed what that entailed.

He had several interests but had a passion for watching sports especially his Edmonton Oilers and Eskimos.

Ed loved to tease and his wit, dry sense of humour, and ability to make you smile or laugh will be remembered by many.

There will be a tea and celebration of life on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Tupper Community Hall.

