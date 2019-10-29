Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Grace (Kobliuk) Kilgour. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Elaine Grace Kilgour, resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born November 12, 1944 in Dawson Creek to Mary and Lloyd Kobliuk, and was the fifth of seven children.

Elaine was the most loving wife, sister, mama, aunty, and grandmother. She had the biggest heart and was a friend to everyone she met. Elaine's door was always open and made certain everyone always felt at home with her incredibly infectious laugh and smile. Over her time at the golf course with husband Pat, Elaine's warm heart and delicious pies left quite an impression on all who were lucky to enjoy them. In her free time, Elaine enjoyed painting, crocheting, baking and cooking. The music of Neil Diamond and Simon and Garfunkel were her favorites. Most of all, she made sure to spend quality time with her family.

Elaine is predeceased by her mother Mary, father Lloyd, brothers Tommy and Henry, and sisters Shirley and Helen. She will be fondly rememberedby her husband Pat Kilgour, son Greg (Tamara), daughter Danna (Dan); granddaughters Alexandria (Anthony), Samantha (Ian), and Pypre; and brothers Dennis (Sharon) and Peter (Marilyn), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Bergeron Social Room from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Elaine Grace Kilgour, resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born November 12, 1944 in Dawson Creek to Mary and Lloyd Kobliuk, and was the fifth of seven children.Elaine was the most loving wife, sister, mama, aunty, and grandmother. She had the biggest heart and was a friend to everyone she met. Elaine's door was always open and made certain everyone always felt at home with her incredibly infectious laugh and smile. Over her time at the golf course with husband Pat, Elaine's warm heart and delicious pies left quite an impression on all who were lucky to enjoy them. In her free time, Elaine enjoyed painting, crocheting, baking and cooking. The music of Neil Diamond and Simon and Garfunkel were her favorites. Most of all, she made sure to spend quality time with her family.Elaine is predeceased by her mother Mary, father Lloyd, brothers Tommy and Henry, and sisters Shirley and Helen. She will be fondly rememberedby her husband Pat Kilgour, son Greg (Tamara), daughter Danna (Dan); granddaughters Alexandria (Anthony), Samantha (Ian), and Pypre; and brothers Dennis (Sharon) and Peter (Marilyn), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Bergeron Social Room from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Published in Alaska Highway News on Oct. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close