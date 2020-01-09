Guest Book View Sign Obituary

On Dec 25, 2019 surrounded by family our loving Mother ELIZABETH ANNE MAPLETOFT became our Christmas Angel. She went to spend Christmas in Heaven with our Dad.

Mom was born Dec 7th, 1932 in Aberdeen Scotland to Elizabeth & Lawson. In 1947 she immigrated to Canada with her mom, dad & 2 younger brothers to settle in Chavin AB. Mom met Robert Mapletoft in Calgary AB where they were married and went on to raise 7 children in Northern BC & Interior of BC. The love mom had for people took her into the hotel industry working at the 1st hotel in FSJ. After Dad's passing she remained in FSJ BC & volunteered at the Health Centre, Cultural Centre and the Cancer Society where she became the president for Northern BC. 6 years later she moved to Rycroft AB which became her community with Ralph Jarvis and many dear friends for 20+ years. There she enjoyed rodeos, dancing, camping & social events with friends. She left Rycroft in 2016 to return to Northern BC where she lived with her oldest daughter Dianne & family enjoying many wonderful gatherings. Mom finished out her life in Central AB where more family gatherings took place.

Elizabeth was classy, smart, funny, loving, witty with a sharp mind. She would say to the ladies in her life "wear heels until you can't". She was the most wonderful mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt & friend to all those who loved her. She loved the outdoors, gardening, music, dancing, books and her family. Her love of hockey made her the biggest Calgary Flames fan & she wasn't afraid to let everyone know who the best team was. She was known to others for her kindness, laughter, unconditional love & humor. If you met her you became her friend from all the warmth she carried.

Mom is survived by her seven children & their families, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

We will miss her smile, laughter, warm touch, advice & love.

Fly with the birds. Dance in your heels. Mom, we will love you forever.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the Late Spring of 2020 in FSJ. More details will be announced at a later time.

