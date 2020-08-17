1/1
Ellenor May (Braden) Smith
October 20, 1930-May 30, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellenor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellenor entered this world on October 20, 1930 in Pouce Coupe, BC to the delight of her parents Lyle and Verna Braden. She left this world on May 30, 2020 in Stony Plain, AB to the sorrow of those who knew her.
Ellenor spent her first 72 years in BC living in Dawson Creek and Fort St John. In July of 2003 she moved to Spruce Grove, Alberta where she remained until her passing.
She enjoyed documenting family history, travelling, painting, music and gardening. Ellenor was an active member of Royal Purple for many years.
Left to mourn sons Bernie (Glady), Larry (Linda), Tim (Denise), and Pat (Marlene) Labrecque; her grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Lyle (Jean) Braden, sisters Vesta Darling and Bonnie Readman, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by husband Wilf Smith.
You will be missed and remain in our hearts

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved