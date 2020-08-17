Ellenor entered this world on October 20, 1930 in Pouce Coupe, BC to the delight of her parents Lyle and Verna Braden. She left this world on May 30, 2020 in Stony Plain, AB to the sorrow of those who knew her.

Ellenor spent her first 72 years in BC living in Dawson Creek and Fort St John. In July of 2003 she moved to Spruce Grove, Alberta where she remained until her passing.

She enjoyed documenting family history, travelling, painting, music and gardening. Ellenor was an active member of Royal Purple for many years.

Left to mourn sons Bernie (Glady), Larry (Linda), Tim (Denise), and Pat (Marlene) Labrecque; her grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Lyle (Jean) Braden, sisters Vesta Darling and Bonnie Readman, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by husband Wilf Smith.

You will be missed and remain in our hearts

