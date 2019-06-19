Elsie Louise came into the world on December 19, 1924; she was the third of six children born to Joe and Florence Barringham, and she grew up on a little homestead in Sunset Prairie. While her older sister helped their mother, Elsie worked with her brothers and father fencing, milking cows, and doing outside chores. Elsie learned a lot growing up. She developed a love for farm life, and
a deep and abiding love for family. She learned those traditional values and ethics that made for a successful homestead family.
Elsie married Wes Fraser in 1944 and they shared 25 years together. A hard-working couple, Wes and Elsie raised a family of three – Glenn, Lorna, and Terry. Wes and Elsie were well satisfied with their life together. And then suddenly, in 1969, Wes died of a heart attack. Elsie learned how to drive and got a job in town at the Co-op in the hardware department. She worked there for quite a number of years.
A few years passed and Elsie married again to Cecil Stein. It was just two years after they wed that Cecil was killed in an accident.
Elsie loved manicuring her lawn, knitting afghans, gardening, and spending time with her family. She also loved to camp and she loved to travel. Elsie made trips all over Canada, the United States, England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.
Elsie passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 to a better place, one where we hope she has been reunited with those she loved in life: her family, Wes, Cecil, and her son Glenn. There she will wait for those remaining on this side.
A funeral service was held May 25, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel, and interment was held at the Dawson Creek City Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the , 1100 Alward Street, Prince George, British Columbia, V2M 7B1.
Published in Alaska Highway News on June 6, 2019