Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Louise (Barringham) Stein-Fraser. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Elsie Louise came into the world on December 19, 1924; she was the third of six children born to Joe and Florence Barringham, and she grew up on a little homestead in Sunset Prairie. While her older sister helped their mother, Elsie worked with her brothers and father fencing, milking cows, and doing outside chores. Elsie learned a lot growing up. She developed a love for farm life, and

a deep and abiding love for family. She learned those traditional values and ethics that made for a successful homestead family.

Elsie married Wes Fraser in 1944 and they shared 25 years together. A hard-working couple, Wes and Elsie raised a family of three – Glenn, Lorna, and Terry. Wes and Elsie were well satisfied with their life together. And then suddenly, in 1969, Wes died of a heart attack. Elsie learned how to drive and got a job in town at the Co-op in the hardware department. She worked there for quite a number of years.

A few years passed and Elsie married again to Cecil Stein. It was just two years after they wed that Cecil was killed in an accident.

Elsie loved manicuring her lawn, knitting afghans, gardening, and spending time with her family. She also loved to camp and she loved to travel. Elsie made trips all over Canada, the United States, England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.

Elsie passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 to a better place, one where we hope she has been reunited with those she loved in life: her family, Wes, Cecil, and her son Glenn. There she will wait for those remaining on this side.

A funeral service was held May 25, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel, and interment was held at the Dawson Creek City Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the , 1100 Alward Street, Prince George, British Columbia, V2M 7B1.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Elsie Louise came into the world on December 19, 1924; she was the third of six children born to Joe and Florence Barringham, and she grew up on a little homestead in Sunset Prairie. While her older sister helped their mother, Elsie worked with her brothers and father fencing, milking cows, and doing outside chores. Elsie learned a lot growing up. She developed a love for farm life, anda deep and abiding love for family. She learned those traditional values and ethics that made for a successful homestead family.Elsie married Wes Fraser in 1944 and they shared 25 years together. A hard-working couple, Wes and Elsie raised a family of three – Glenn, Lorna, and Terry. Wes and Elsie were well satisfied with their life together. And then suddenly, in 1969, Wes died of a heart attack. Elsie learned how to drive and got a job in town at the Co-op in the hardware department. She worked there for quite a number of years.A few years passed and Elsie married again to Cecil Stein. It was just two years after they wed that Cecil was killed in an accident.Elsie loved manicuring her lawn, knitting afghans, gardening, and spending time with her family. She also loved to camp and she loved to travel. Elsie made trips all over Canada, the United States, England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.Elsie passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 to a better place, one where we hope she has been reunited with those she loved in life: her family, Wes, Cecil, and her son Glenn. There she will wait for those remaining on this side.A funeral service was held May 25, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel, and interment was held at the Dawson Creek City Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the , 1100 Alward Street, Prince George, British Columbia, V2M 7B1.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Published in Alaska Highway News on June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.