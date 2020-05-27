It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Elsie May Graham. A beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Elsie May Graham (Bennington) passed peacefully in Dawson Creek, BC on April 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Elsie is survived by her five children: Alison Smith, Anne (Gerry) Tripp, Rick Graham, David (Tanis) Graham, and Deb (David) Austin. Elsie was also blessed with twelve grandchildren: Dustin Villumsen, Chauntel Villumsen, Darryl Tripp, Tannille (Gary) Thornton, Holly Tripp, Ashley (Joel) Shandro, Sheena Tripp, Shelby (Aaron) Cote, Heather (Robert) Tubb, Tasha (Zachary) Graham, Thomas Graham, Katelynn (Kyle) Smith, and eighteen great-grandchildren!
Elsie was born in Dawson Creek and grew up in the Arras area on a homestead with her three siblings: older brother Ed, sister Mary, and younger brother Fred. She met Paul Graham and married him on April 18, 1953 in a double ceremony with her sister Mary and husband Jim Leslie.
Elsie and Paul welcomed their first-born daughter, Alison in December of that year and Anne arrived two years later. The family was not complete though – five years later Rick was born. Th en two years later Deb arrived and last born, another two years later, a son named David. Th e family was now complete.
They raised the family in Dawson Creek and later moved to Prince George for a few years, but the Peace was always home to them and they returned to Dawson Creek.
Paul passed away on December 3, 1991 and Elsie continued to live in their apartment at Ridgeview until 2005. Her remaining years were enjoyed living at Selwyn Place. Her apartment was on the ground floor and on her balcony, she was always visited by birds and squirrels that she left bird seed and peanuts out for. She loved her little critter friends who came to visit.
Elsie had a love of gardening, keeping her yard full of beautiful flowers and plants. She loved crocheting her family blankets and donating baby blankets to the hospital, putting puzzles together with her grandchildren and baking delicious treats such as whoopie pies, butter tarts, cookies and cakes for her family and friends. She loved board games such as Aggravation and Crib. Every grandchild had to learn how to play!
Elsie will always be remembered as a caring, loving mother, a kind, special grandma and a wonderful great-grandma.
We all loved her so much and will miss her dearly. She will always be remembered and live on forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, 1100 Alward Street, Prince George, British Columbia V2M 7B1.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.