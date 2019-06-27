Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ford Tesar. View Sign Service Information Hamres Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center 10315 - 102 Street Fort St. John , BC V1J 4B9 (250)-785-6273 Obituary

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Ford Tesar.

Ford Tesar, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 at the Fort St John Hospital with his daughter by his side, at 88 years of age.

Ford was born January 2, 1931 in High Prarie, AB. He was the only child of William and Alice Tesar. After the untimely death of his father when Ford was 2 years of age – Ford and his mother moved from the family farm to Edmonton, AB for a couple of years. Ford also spent a few years in Hondo, AB as a child. Afterwards both him and his mother settled in Fort St John, BC in the early 1940s making it their home. Although he would spend a few years living in Madoc, Ont. and a few years in Prince Rupert, BC as a young adult, both for adventure and work, he always considered Fort St John his home.

He met Sandra Haggstrom in the late 1970s, and they were later married in Fort St John.They had one child- Laura. Ford loved to spend time with his family, making such time a priority in his busy life.

During his lifetime he had a varied career – working as a trapper, in the oil patch, as a sawyer in the sawmills, as a bridge builder, as a pile driver, at the North Peace Arena working in maintenance and also running his own small business – Family Popcorn.

Ford had many interests and a love of learning. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ford was a musician – playing guitar, banjo and violin. He also had a great love of dancing. He enjoyed the outdoors and was never happier then when he was out in nature.

He was predeceased by his parents Alice and William and his wife Sandra. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Tesar.

If so desired in Memory of Ford expressions of sympathy can be made to the Kidney Foundation 310- 5160 Decarie Blvd. Montreal Qc H3X 2H9

Condolences may be forwarded through

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Ford Tesar.Ford Tesar, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 at the Fort St John Hospital with his daughter by his side, at 88 years of age.Ford was born January 2, 1931 in High Prarie, AB. He was the only child of William and Alice Tesar. After the untimely death of his father when Ford was 2 years of age – Ford and his mother moved from the family farm to Edmonton, AB for a couple of years. Ford also spent a few years in Hondo, AB as a child. Afterwards both him and his mother settled in Fort St John, BC in the early 1940s making it their home. Although he would spend a few years living in Madoc, Ont. and a few years in Prince Rupert, BC as a young adult, both for adventure and work, he always considered Fort St John his home.He met Sandra Haggstrom in the late 1970s, and they were later married in Fort St John.They had one child- Laura. Ford loved to spend time with his family, making such time a priority in his busy life.During his lifetime he had a varied career – working as a trapper, in the oil patch, as a sawyer in the sawmills, as a bridge builder, as a pile driver, at the North Peace Arena working in maintenance and also running his own small business – Family Popcorn.Ford had many interests and a love of learning. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ford was a musician – playing guitar, banjo and violin. He also had a great love of dancing. He enjoyed the outdoors and was never happier then when he was out in nature.He was predeceased by his parents Alice and William and his wife Sandra. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Tesar.If so desired in Memory of Ford expressions of sympathy can be made to the Kidney Foundation 310- 5160 Decarie Blvd. Montreal Qc H3X 2H9Condolences may be forwarded through www.hamresfuneral.com. Published in Alaska Highway News on June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close