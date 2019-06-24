It is with great sadness that we announce Frances's passing four days shy of her 90th birthday. Frances was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Burt; son, Norman; granddaughter, Anthea Heald; sisters, Louise Sherwood, Joyce Plumb, and Ena Faynor; and brothers, Maurice and Leslie Jones. She was briefly survived by sister, Florence Messinger, who passed away on April 17th. Frances is survived by her children, Joyce (Heald) and Janice (Seguin); grandchildren, Tori, Jorden, and Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Jackson, Addilynn, and Korben. An Anglican service will be held on July 13th at 1:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, Fort St John. A tea will be served in the banquet room following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C.