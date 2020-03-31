Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Strasky. View Sign Obituary

Fred Strasky April 6th, 1937 - March 12th, 2020



Fred passed away in the Dawson Creek Hospital on March 12th. He was born at home on the family farm in Farmington and he was very proud to have spent his entire life in the community. He had lived many good years following his stroke in March of 2009. He did his best to recover at his home doing many chores and equipment repairs. Dorothy was his support system through it all. She never waned from giving Fred the care and love he needed.



He was not a man who said too much without deep thought and internalization, until it was necessary to let it out. He had a great sense of humour and certainly did not keep that to himself! He could turn a room into full on laughter with his well timed, ridiculous comments. He maintained his sense of humour through it all.







Fred married Dorothy Studley on July 26th, 1958. Together they had five children, Carrie Strasky Onychuk Swain (Randy Swain), Shane Strasky (Salley Bird), Baby Lisa (1964), Dan Strasky (Tracy) and Connie Strasky Schmakeit (Werner). The families have ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren plus one more to arrive this May. Fred was a very good father and husband and was helpful to all in the large family. He also appreciated the visits from his nephews, nieces and community of friends. He was very appreciative of all the support he received, right until the end.



Fred worked on and supervised many large construction projects all over Northern B.C. including many school and government buildings in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John and projects in Dease Lake, Kitimat, Prince George, Quesnel, Fort Nelson and Hudson's Hope. Fred was also proud to start his own saw and tool sharpening business at home in 1978.



He was pre-deceased by Carrie, daughter-in-law Salley Bird, son-in-law Mike Onychuk, baby Lisa and all seven of his siblings and parents. Fred is sadly missed by us all.



We will be organizing a celebration in Farmington as soon as the current situation allows.

