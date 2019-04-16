It is with sadness that we announce the passing of George Abel. He celebrated his 90th birthday on March 7 and passed away on March 10 in Penticton BC.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Able.
George is survived by his partner Connie Morrison. He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis Abel.
He will be remember by his sons Darrell and Kevin and daughter Arlee. He had 8 grandchildren, Kristy, Tyler, Talia, Jenna, Matthew, Michael, Zachary and Cassandra and 8 great grandchildren, Toven, Ceyla, Gavin, Jeyden, Blaike, Brynn, Mackenna and Kenlie.
George was a wonderful husband, partner, father, grandpa and friend. He was a gift to all who know him. He will be sorely missed.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Apr. 4, 2019