Georgette Waldie, a long time resident of Pouce Coupe, BC, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Rotary Manor, Dawson Creek at the age of 92 years.

Georgette was born on July 24, 1926 in Brussels Belgium to her adoring parents Catherine & Jean-Baptiste Fastenaekels. Their

family worked hard to sustain each other by running a family store in Brussels.

Georgettes teenage years unfortunately were met by WWII, September 1939 until September 1945. Living in Belgium, being the neutral country, she witnessed a lot and didn't really talk about it. She met her future husband and became a war bride to William Waldie from Canada and they were married in 1945 in Brussels, Belgium.

The war was over, and Bill was forced to leave his bride in Belgium but were reunited in Canada in December of 1946. The family started to grow with Liliane born October 14, 1946 in Belgium, and the two made their fi rst voyage over to Canada to meet the new dad and husband by ship in December

of the same year. Followed by their son Gary born in Canada 5 Years later on October 28, 1951. The family went back to Belgium in 1952.

Georgette made her way back to Canada in 1965, following Bill, Liliane and Gary. To make the family complete their son William (Bill) was born on December 31, 1966.

Once Georgette was settled into the small community of Pouce Coupe she started her career at the Pouce coupe hospital as a dietitian in 1966.

Georgette and her children, all being entrepreneur's, the family opened up a video store in Pouce Coupe in the 1980's and ran it successfully for many years,until videos started to no longer be feasible.

Georgettes fi rst granddaughter Catherine followed by Denis (Trina) and Michelle (Bruce) which were Liliane and Elmers children. Gary and Kelly's children Jamie, Andrea, And Patrick.

Next came her great grand children. Heather, Robert, Chandie, Tyler, Breanna, Kylie-Sarah, Caitlyn, Jesse and Summer. Finally, the great, great grand children Liliane, Avery and the family's newest addition in November her fi rst great, great grandson Dexter, whom she met in December of 2018 just before her health started to take another turn for the worse.

Georgette was pre-deceased by her parents back in Belgium, Catherine and Jean-Baptiste, sister Lisette, her husband Bill, daughter Liliane, son-in -law Elmer as well as many other family members on both sides of the family from brothers and sister in laws to nieces and nephews and many close friends.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Notre Dame Catholic Church. Father Vener Sabacan offi ciated. Georgette was laid to rest next to her loving husband, William, in the Rolla Cemetery following the service.

Georgette's family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Rotary Manor, Dr. Botha Sr. and Michelle for the care given to Georgette.

For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Georgette to the Rotary Manor Resident Council Fund, 1121 90 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A3.

For full obituary, please visit

Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium

