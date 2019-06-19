Gerald passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2019, following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Marianne Elshof; his 6 daughters, Judy Koons (David), Shelly Watson (Dwayne), Amber Mosher (Curtis), Jill Vipond (Doug Brunton), Jamie Bringsli (Mike) and Chrissy Dekkers; grandchildren, Nichole, Lance, Erik, Nathalie, Ashley (Quintin), Courtney (Court), Brittany, Trevor, Brandon, Blake, Curtis and Ethan. Gerald is also survived by his mother, Amy Vipond; his brothers and sisters, Lorne Vipond (Brenda), Carol Bieganski, Bonnie Lund (Jim) and Glen Vipond (Pam); as well as many more nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 1 pm at Everden Rust Funeral Services, 1130 Carmi Avenue, Penticton, BC
Condolences may shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Alaska Highway News on June 13, 2019