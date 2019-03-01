Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Thomas Gregory. View Sign

Gerald Thomas Gregory, age 71, passed away on February 16th, 2019 at 11:20 am.

He was the son of the late Thomas and Lillian(Keddy) Gregory and was born in Wolfville Nova Scotia, Canada.

He passed peacefully in the hospital with his three kids Tamsyn, Colton and Ryan by his side.



Gerald was a red seal plumber and gas fitter and had a local plumbing company (Gerry's Plumbing & Heating) that he ran for many years, also taking Ryan under his wing and teaching him everything he knew.

Most people in town just called him "Gerry the plumber".

He was part of many different groups within the community throughout the 40 years of living here in Fort St John.

In the early years he spent many hours playing baseball and spent years acting as the umpire. He loved to stay busy and active.

From horseback riding to weekly crib or bridge games, poker and golfing.

He was a beloved member of the LoneWolf Golf Club and spent too many hours to count out on the greens.

He was simple, light hearted and just content with life.

He will be remembered with love and laughter in our hearts forever.



Gerald is survived by his three children Tamsyn Gregory, Ryan(Kiera)Gregory and Colton Gregory, his grandchildren Mackenzie and Max Morrow, and Davyn and Isla Gregory.

Also survived by his brothers Ronald (Deborah), Robert(Diana)- Halifax

Ernie O'Connel(Sandy)-Fredricton

Sisters Pat(Vernon) Chounard- Saint John, NB, Janet(Dave) Roden, Rose Keddy- both Halifax, step brother Ray(Faye) Keddy-Halifax, step sister Marlene(Richard) Baigent-Sackville, NB.

Geralds celebration of life will be held this Saturday the 23rd of February, 2019 in Fort St John, BC at the LDS Church(11412 100st) at 2pm.



Memorial Donations in Lieu of flowers may be made. If you wish to do so please contact Tamsyn via email -



