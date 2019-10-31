Gisela Erbe (Reetz), a long-time resident of Dawson Creek, passed away on October 10, 2019. Gisela was born in Wallachsee, Germany in 1934. She attended school in Thuringia. Following completion of her education in Thuringia, she moved to Berlin where she met Albert Erbe, her future husband of 46 years. In 1964, she followed Albert, and immigrated to Canada. She and Albert had three children (Manuela, Uwe, and Carsten).
Although Albert and Gisela met challenges as new immigrants, together they would find success in growing roots within the community of Dawson Creek, building a farm in Groundbirch, and establishing a long-standing feed mill business (Erbe Feeds). The Erbe family's success was due in great respect to Gisela's strong work ethic and personality. She will be greatly missed by her friends, family, and the community.
A memorial service was held on October 19, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Chris McLean. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation, 11100 - 13 Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 3W8.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Oct. 31, 2019