Gladys Lambrecht
September 26, 1937 - January 25, 2020
Gladys Lambrecht, resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia passed away on January 25, 2020 at 82 years of age. She was born September 26, 1937 in Ryley, Alberta.
Gladys will be fondly remembered by her children Ron (Robin) and Kevin Lambrecht, grandchildren Jordyn (Matt), Christina (Mikey), Laine (Kristi), Lyndsay, Matthew, Jennifer, and Michael; great-grandchild Eli; siblings Sig and Martin Helgeland, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on February 7, 2020 at the Bergeron Chapel, Dawson Creek, BC with interment following in Brookside Cemetery. Celebrant Sharon Miller officiated.
The family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful home care and nursing staff of Dawson Creek & District Hospital, who cared for Gladys in the last few years. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Gladys may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation, 11100 - 13 Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 3W8.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium
10200 - 17th Street
DAWSON CREEK, BC V1G 4C2
250-782-2577
