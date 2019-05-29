In loving memory of Glen Peter Sherratt (62 years old) born March 17, 1957. Glen passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019 at his home in Whiskey Creek, BC. Glen was a beloved partner to his spouse, Louise Walkden and a loving father of two children, Jason and Kristin and grandfather to Jason's son Nixen. Glen is survived by sisters; Kay (and Ken Epp), Irene (and Gerry Bischler), Jean (and Kelly Easton), and Sandra (and Travis Preston) as well as all their children. Glen was well-known wherever he lived by many and will be greatly missed by all that had the opportunity to know him. Glen was raised in Cranbrook BC, spending most of his life travelling around BC and Alberta for work, whether it be in the logging industry or later moving into the oil and gas industry. Glen believed in enjoying every day and was working toward full time retirement on the island, where he could fish for salmon daily. Glen was at home on Vancouver Island at the time of his passing, following a day on the ocean with some of his closest friends and his spouse.
A service will be held in Cranbrook, BC on May 26th to celebrate Glen's life at the Alliance Church. The service will begin at 3pm, all friends and family are welcome.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 23, 2019