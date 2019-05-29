Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Peter Sherratt. View Sign Obituary

In loving memory of Glen Peter Sherratt (62 years old) born March 17, 1957. Glen passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019 at his home in Whiskey Creek, BC. Glen was a beloved partner to his spouse, Louise Walkden and a loving father of two children, Jason and Kristin and grandfather to Jason's son Nixen. Glen is survived by sisters; Kay (and Ken Epp), Irene (and Gerry Bischler), Jean (and Kelly Easton), and Sandra (and Travis Preston) as well as all their children. Glen was well-known wherever he lived by many and will be greatly missed by all that had the opportunity to know him. Glen was raised in Cranbrook BC, spending most of his life travelling around BC and Alberta for work, whether it be in the logging industry or later moving into the oil and gas industry. Glen believed in enjoying every day and was working toward full time retirement on the island, where he could fish for salmon daily. Glen was at home on Vancouver Island at the time of his passing, following a day on the ocean with some of his closest friends and his spouse.

A service will be held in Cranbrook, BC on May 26th to celebrate Glen's life at the Alliance Church. The service will begin at 3pm, all friends and family are welcome. In loving memory of Glen Peter Sherratt (62 years old) born March 17, 1957. Glen passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019 at his home in Whiskey Creek, BC. Glen was a beloved partner to his spouse, Louise Walkden and a loving father of two children, Jason and Kristin and grandfather to Jason's son Nixen. Glen is survived by sisters; Kay (and Ken Epp), Irene (and Gerry Bischler), Jean (and Kelly Easton), and Sandra (and Travis Preston) as well as all their children. Glen was well-known wherever he lived by many and will be greatly missed by all that had the opportunity to know him. Glen was raised in Cranbrook BC, spending most of his life travelling around BC and Alberta for work, whether it be in the logging industry or later moving into the oil and gas industry. Glen believed in enjoying every day and was working toward full time retirement on the island, where he could fish for salmon daily. Glen was at home on Vancouver Island at the time of his passing, following a day on the ocean with some of his closest friends and his spouse.A service will be held in Cranbrook, BC on May 26th to celebrate Glen's life at the Alliance Church. The service will begin at 3pm, all friends and family are welcome. Published in Alaska Highway News on May 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close