Glenn Taylor, resident of Dawson Creek, Bri tish Columbia passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born December 15, 1961 in Hornepayne, Ontario.
He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Glenn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A service in his memory will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the South Peace SPCA, 11418 3rd Street, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4L5, Canada.
For more informa on or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 30, 2020