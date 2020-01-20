Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna E. TOWNSEND. View Sign Obituary

Glenna Evelyn Townsend (Barringham) passed away in Vernon, BC, on January 13, 2020, at the age of 89.



She was born in Pouce Coupe, BC, on May 31, 1930, and was raised on the Barringham family homestead in nearby Sunset Prairie. the Barringhams, including father Horace (Joe), a returning veteran of World War I, and mother Florence, were among the first white settlers in the area.



Glenna lived most of her life in Pouce Coupe and Dawson Creek, where she and her husband, Hubert (Bert) Townsend, raised five sons.



Her home was her castle. She took great pride in keeping her home in order and would be up early each morning banging pots, slamming doors, and vacuuming, much to the chagrin of any of her sons hoping to sleep in after late-night revels.



Glenna and Bert enjoyed visiting family and camping throughout BC and Alberta in an ever-larger series of trailers and motor homes. She especially enjoyed their frequent trips to Jasper, where she took great delight in prowling through the gift shops to acquire new knickknacks for the family home.



She was an enthusiastic and long-time member of TOPS in Dawson Creek, its predecessor GROUP, and eagerly looked forward to attending the local meetings, as well as many annual regional round-ups around northern BC.



She enjoyed crafting, reading, and singing, was a long-time devotee of Coronation Street and avidly followed the doings of the Royal Family, particularly her fellow matriarch, Queen Elizabeth.



Most of all, she shared her unconditional love and joy of life with her large extended family and was equally beloved by all for her sweet, sunny disposition and wry sense of humour.



Glenna and Bert moved to Vernon in 2014, where they were lovingly welcomed and supported by son, Les, and his wife, Cindy, through their final years. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in Vernon in 2018 with all their children and many other family members present. Bert passed away later in 2018.



Glenna was also predeceased by brothers, Jack and Art Barringham, and sisters, Winnie Williams, Shirley Vipond, and Elsie Stein.



She is survived by her sons, Gerry (Liz), Stan (Lynda), Les (Cindy), Vern (Violeta), and Ted; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, plus many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life for Glenna and Bert Townsend will be held in Dawson Creek in late May.

