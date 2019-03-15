Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Adeline Carlstad. View Sign

Gloria Adeline Carlstad resident of Dawson Creek, BC and former resident of Bear Canyon, Alberta passed away on March 1, 2019 in Prince George, BC at the age of 81.

Gloria is survived by her children Randy Carlstad and Sharla Krupka (nee Carlstad), son-in-law Kirby Krupka, grandchildren Bjorn and Anders Carlstad and Bryan Krupka, sisters-in-law Ruth Carlstad and Violet Dreyer, numerous nieces and nephews and many beloved friends. She is predeceased by her husband Dennis Carlstad, parents Arthur and Isabelle Cavanagh and infant twin brother Harvey, father and mother-in-law Hans and Otilie Carlstad, sisters-in-law Mary, Ruth and Mildred Carlstad, brothers-in-law Alvin, Jenning, Edgar, Ordian, and Stanley Carlstad and Ronnie Dreyer.

Gloria was born on October 28, 1937 in Beaverlodge, Alberta to Arthur Melvin (Molly) Cavanagh and Isabelle Gordon Cavanagh (nee Miller). Her parents homesteaded in 1928 in the Lymburn area and later moved into Hythe in 1955. Gloria attended Southwell School and then high school in Hythe where she graduated in 1956. She achieved her Junior E teaching certificate at the University of Alberta in 1957. Upon graduation, Gloria taught 3 years in rural Grande Prairie before marrying Dennis Carlstad in 1960.

Later Gloria taught primary school for 5 years in Bear Canyon. Gloria and Dennis homesteaded in Bear Canyon where they farmed alongside Ruth and Stanley Carlstad.

Children Randy and Sharla were born in 1961 and 1963. Gloria and Dennis farmed for many years and retired in Dawson Creek in 1992. They enjoyed many years of travel and fun with their children, grandsons, and many family members and friends. Sadly, Dennis passed away in 2008. Gloria spent her remaining years surrounded by her loved ones in Dawson Creek.

Gloria was one of a kind. She was a very organized, punctual person and a great communicator who closely kept in touch with everyone by telephone, handwritten letters and visits. She was a kind and giving person with a keen sense of humour and a love of practical jokes. Travel, curling, watching sports, puzzles, sewing, arts and crafts, and gardening kept her busy throughout her life. Gloria was actively involved as secretary with the Sons of Norway and Dawson Creek & District Hospital Auxiliary. She was very devoted to her children and grandsons and will be deeply missed by all who were privileged to be part of her life.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm (Alberta time) at the Cherry Canyon Hall in Bear Canyon, Alberta. A private inurnment will follow. A time of fellowship and a hot meal will conclude the day's events.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek and District Auxiliary Society of Local Healthcare, 11100 13 Street, c/o Gift Shop, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 3W8 or the Sons of Norway Foundation in Canada, 32412 Ptarmigan Drive, Mission, BC V2V 5R5., or any other charity of your choice.

