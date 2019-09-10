In Loving Memory
Grace Bishop
Feb. 21, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2006
William Bishop
Feb 16, 1921 -July 6, 1995
I thought of you with love today,
but that is nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday
and days before that too.
I think of you in silence,
I often speak your name.
All I have are memories
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is my keepsake
with which I will never part.
God has you in His keeping.
I have you in my heart.
Sadly Missed - Your Children JoAnn, Stewart, Ross,
Anita, Wade and families
Published in Alaska Highway News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, 2019