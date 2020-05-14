Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 61. Born in Fort St John the third of six children to Flo and Otto Miller.

Greg was loved and will be greatly missed by his mother Flo, brothers and sisters Rick (Sandy) Beverly (Sam) Logan Chris (Corrine) Diana (Randall) Joly Debbie (Rick) Brown

Greg appreciated his time spent with family and friends, and loved all his nieces and nephews.

HE IS PREDECEASED BY HIS FATHER OTTO

There will be no memorial service at this time.

