Hans Espe of Camrose, Alberta,

passed away on Saturday,

April 6, 2019 at the age of 86.

Left to cherish his memory are his

wife Sylvia; children Larry Espe

(Debbie Mah) and

Carol (Mike) Twomey; step-children Judy Engen,

Maureen Millang, and Twyla (Yves) Lapointe. Hans also leaves

fi ve grandchildren; Cylas, Brittany, Kayla, Janelle, Makari and

six step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and ten

step-great-grandchildren; and brother Thor (Cecile) Espe.

Hans was predeceased by his wife Kay; infant son Lorne Olaf; and

infant brother Dennis.

Hans will be remembered for his kindness, honesty, music and

laughter. As a store-keeper, school bus driver, hockey/baseball coach,

and volunteer, Hans was the ultimate role-model.

A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday,

April 13, 2019 at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 4810 - 50th Street

Camrose with Rev. Calvin Skriver offi ciating. A Peace Country

Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and will coincide

with the inurnment at the Montney cemetery.

In lieu of fl owers, if family and friends so desire, memorial

contributions in Hans's memory may be made to the Parkinson

Association of Alberta or a charity of one's choice.

