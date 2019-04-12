Hans Espe of Camrose, Alberta,
passed away on Saturday,
April 6, 2019 at the age of 86.
Left to cherish his memory are his
wife Sylvia; children Larry Espe
(Debbie Mah) and
Carol (Mike) Twomey; step-children Judy Engen,
Maureen Millang, and Twyla (Yves) Lapointe. Hans also leaves
fi ve grandchildren; Cylas, Brittany, Kayla, Janelle, Makari and
six step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and ten
step-great-grandchildren; and brother Thor (Cecile) Espe.
Hans was predeceased by his wife Kay; infant son Lorne Olaf; and
infant brother Dennis.
Hans will be remembered for his kindness, honesty, music and
laughter. As a store-keeper, school bus driver, hockey/baseball coach,
and volunteer, Hans was the ultimate role-model.
A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday,
April 13, 2019 at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 4810 - 50th Street
Camrose with Rev. Calvin Skriver offi ciating. A Peace Country
Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and will coincide
with the inurnment at the Montney cemetery.
In lieu of fl owers, if family and friends so desire, memorial
contributions in Hans's memory may be made to the Parkinson
Association of Alberta or a charity of one's choice.
To send condolences, please visit
www.burgarfuneralhome.com
Published in Alaska Highway News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019