Obituary

Harald was born in Ulsteinvik on the west coast of German occupied Norway on June 26, 1944. He arrived in Canada in 1948 and parents Ray and Inge Hansen established a home in Port Mann, Surrey, B.C., overlooking the Fraser River.

They spent their summers in Wadhams, River's Inlet. By the time he was 11, Harald was working summers as a deck hand on his father's salmon collector, the "Jemima," in River's Inlet. From the time he was very young, he would join his parents, and a lady called Mrs. McKeddy as the fourth in a game of whist. In winter, aside from the native Owikeno population, they were the only occupants in this isolated coastal inlet. He took his first two grades by correspondence and became very good at math. The skill must have derived from playing all those card games.

Harald graduated from North Surrey High School in 1962. He attended the University of British Columbia and in 1969 he received a B.A. degree in Economics. During that time, he met, and in 1967 married, another U.B.C. student, Janice Habing.

Two children were born to the couple, Trevor Ray in 1971 in Surrey, and in 1980, Ingebjorg Jean, in Dawson Creek.

In 1975, Harald decided to follow the lead of two life-long friends, Ian Eggertson and Don Howard, and the family bought a home in Arras, B.C. just outside of Dawson Creek. Harald joined his two friends and became an employee of the City of Dawson Creek and he eventually became City Administrator. The three friends, along with soon-to-be dear friend Sam Barber, took great pride in helping Dawson Creek grow and thrive. Harald later became Administrator of the Peace River Regional District, before his retirement in 2006. He continued to contribute to his family and community until his sudden and unexpected death on June 5th, 2019.

Harald was predeceased by his parents Ray Hansen and Ingebjorg Hansen (nee Eiken) as well as granddaughter Lillian Jean Paterson. He is survived by wife, Janice Hansen (nee Habing), son Trevor (Retta) Hansen and daughter Inge-Jean (Brian) Hansen and granddaughter Hollis Mattson, Marilee (Paul) Puhallo, Edward Pitt, Elisa Bell, and great grandchildren Micheal Puhallo and Abel Bell. For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Harald to the B.C. Woman's Hospital in Vancouver.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Inge-Jean and Brian's home in Arras on June 26th, 2019 at 4:00 pm. All friends and family are welcome. Directions can be found at

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

