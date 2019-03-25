Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey DEVEYRAC. View Sign

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Harvey DeVeyrac, a longtime resident of Dawson Creek, BC, passed away with his family close on March 13, 2019, in Creston, BC, at the age of 72 years.



Harvey is lovingly remembered by his wife, Joan; their two children, Darwin DeVeyrac and Dawn Reierson; grandchildren, Melisia, Trinity, Faith, and Kaleb; sister, Irene Hewitt; and brother, Vic DeVeyrac; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. By his choice, Harvey was cremated and will be honored in private at a later date.



Harvey will be fondly remembered for his love of golfing, curling, and coffee with friends. His children are grateful for him passing down his love of driving, hard work, and especially the importance of family.



Harvey's family would like to offer many thanks to all the friends and relatives who expressed their condolences by way of phone calls, emails, flowers, and prayers.

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Harvey DeVeyrac, a longtime resident of Dawson Creek, BC, passed away with his family close on March 13, 2019, in Creston, BC, at the age of 72 years.Harvey is lovingly remembered by his wife, Joan; their two children, Darwin DeVeyrac and Dawn Reierson; grandchildren, Melisia, Trinity, Faith, and Kaleb; sister, Irene Hewitt; and brother, Vic DeVeyrac; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. By his choice, Harvey was cremated and will be honored in private at a later date.Harvey will be fondly remembered for his love of golfing, curling, and coffee with friends. His children are grateful for him passing down his love of driving, hard work, and especially the importance of family.Harvey's family would like to offer many thanks to all the friends and relatives who expressed their condolences by way of phone calls, emails, flowers, and prayers. Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close