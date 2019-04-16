Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Helen May (Offerson) Merwin. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Helen Merwin, a lifelong resident of Dawson Creek, BC, passed away with her husband and two daughters by her side, on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in Edmonton, AB at the age of 69 years.

Helen and Archie celebrated their Golden 50th wedding anniversary at the beginning of August of 2018! We were blessed to be able to celebrate it with them as it is a milestone to achieve for any married couple.

Helen worked 27 years at the Girl Guide Thrift Store in Dawson Creek, until it closed its doors in January of 2009. When Helen retired, she became a volunteer and player at the weekly bingo games held at the senior's hall. She sure enjoyed playing bingo and looked forward to it every week.

Helen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Archie, daughters, Yvonne (Laird) and Tammy (Corey), granddaughter, Brookelyn, grandsons, Louis and Liam, and brother Roy Offerson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Florence Offerson and brother, Leo Offerson.

A celebration of life will be held on March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Reynar's Funeral Chapel, 1300-102 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC. Pauline Haycock will officiate. Interment will be at a later date.

For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Helen to the BC SPCA, 637 114 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC, V1G 3A1, or South Peace Mile '0' Park Society, Pioneer Village, Box 2383, Dawson Creek, BC, V1G 4T9.

Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium

1300-102 Avenue

Dawson Creek , BC V1G 2C6

Published in Alaska Highway News on Mar. 28, 2019

