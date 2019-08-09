Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Hilton "Harry" Beamer. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Henry Hilton Beamer (Harry as we all knew him) was born March 13, 1926 in Edmonton, Alberta to Margaret and Henry Beamer. In 1930, the family moved to Grande Prairie, and on to the Westvale area near Wanham in 1935.

In April 1944, at the age of 18 Harry decided to serve his country by joining the Royal Canadian Navy. Harry returned to the Peace area in 1946 at which time he reluctantly pursued a brief career in farming. It was during this time Harry enjoyed playing banjo and guitar for various dances. While still in Wanham, Harry met the love of his life Sylena Towpich.

On June 29, 1954 Harry and Sylena were joined together as man and wife. They cherished each other and were completely devoted to one another. On April 13, 1955 Sylena gave birth to Allan followed by Barbara December 23, 1958.

Harry was employed as a Heavy Duty Parts person with a company called Industrial & Road Equipment. Harry remained in parts related positions with companies in Dawson Creek such as Elvin's Equip, McCoy Spring & Steering, Vancouver Equipment and Northland Machine.

During the retirement years, Harry's good health and mobility allowed him to enjoy more music with Gus Jensen, Naomi McTavish, and Stan Brocke, playing music for seniors and various other venues. Harry deeply enjoyed representing the local Shrine Club as the Hospital Rep Liaison to the Shriner Children's Hospital. Harry would sit at the kitchen table and would take pen in hand to doodle cartoon characters. Harry's unique sense of humor came out in his animated drawings.

Harry was the stable rock right up to his 93rd birthday. He was consistently described as being a "Gentle Man" and "Kind" by all who came in contact with him. Harry's health in the last month rapidly declined and on Sunday July 21, 2019 he passed away peacefully at Rotary Manor with family at his side. Harry completed his journey of life and went home to be with his Lord.

He leaves to mourn his son Allan (Glenna) Beamer, daughter Barbara (Ian) Munro, grandchildren Bryce Beamer, Reece Beamer, Jalene (Randy) Groebmair, Danielle Miller, and Ashley Munro; great-grandchildren Lukas and Korbin Groebmair, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Allan and Barbara would like to thank their families and friends for all the support with calls, visits, beautiful floral arrangements, cards, and food.

Thank you also to the wonderful care and compassion given to Dad from the staff at Rotary Manor. Your kindness in our time of sorrow and need was and is greatly appreciated. A funeral service was held July 26, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Terry Coe.

Interment followed at Brookside Cemetery, Dawson Creek.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or the Rotary Manor Care Facility, 1121 90 Avenue,Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A3.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

