Herbert Kreuzinger, a resident of Tomslake, BC, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Fort St John, BC at the age of 79 years.

Herbert Arno Kreuzinger was born on November 5, 1940 to Walter and Frieda Kreuzinger and was one of the first new babies born to the Sudetens. He was born with a natural affinity and aptitude for farming and the care and welfare of birds and animals of all sorts.

He went to the Tate creek elementary school and in this two room school setting, he went on to grade 8 and then to high school in Dawson Creek. Herb's formal schooling ended abruptly in 1957 when a farm accident almost cost his Mother her life and injured his Dad and due to their long convalescence, Herb was forced to take on running the farm with his grandfather.

Herb married to Evelyn Kuttig on October 25, 1969, and they raised two children: Brian, born on May 25, 1971 and Janet, born on February 20, 1975.

In the early 60's Herb and his Dad decided to turn the family farm into the business, W. Kreuzinger and Sons. The undertaking was huge as it involved building new barns, milking facilities and automate where ever feasible. In 1998, they sold the dairy cows and turned the farm into a beef operation and also went into the grain business. In 2015, the family sold all of the farm equipment at auction. This was a sad occurrence for Herb; as it meant the end of the farm as he knew it, but fully realized that the farming for him was over. He enjoyed greatly when his farmer friends would come in for morning coff ee and discuss all the various goings on in the agriculture world.

Herb was greatly interested in sports and politics and was as up on the news as he could be. Herb was always a passionate sports fan and the one team that he is most known for is the Hockey team of the Toronto Maple Leafs. His other interests were the 4H clubs, where he would raise a calf every year to display at the Dawson Fall fair. He played hockey with our group of young guys known as the Tomslake /Tupper Rockets and went to the local dances.

Herb was predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Evelyn Kreuzinger, who passed away in 2010.

Herb is survived by son; Brian, Julie, Tristan and Brayden Kreuzinger, Juliet Moyer and partner Corey Carleton, daughter; Janet, Torgrim, Shelby and Emma Ramsfjell, brother; Erhart, Berenice Kreuzinger, sister; Linda Fister, nephew; Walter Fister, niece; Wendy, John and Lucas Thatcher, brother in Law; Rudy Kuttig, sister in law; Marlene Kreuzinger, niece; Corrine Kreuzinger, aunt;

Anne Kopp, special Companion, Sybel Pilz, as well as numerous extended family and friends.

In the last few years Herb has depended on many people for his very life; family, friends, all the medical staff in Dawson Creek, Prince George, Edmonton and fi nally Fort St.John. He was deeply appreciative of everyone's care and attention to his wellbeing; again if he ever had a complaint I never heard about it. Herb's family would like to thank all these various people for all they did for Herb.

And so it ends,

The farm is quiet now... too quiet

A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 am from Reynars Funeral Chapel. Pauline Haycock offi ciated. Interment followed in the Tomslake Cemetery Columbarium.

For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Herbert to the Tomslake Recreation Commission Cemetery Fund, Box 47, Tomslake, BC, V0C 2L0.

For full obituary please see

Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium

