Horst passed away in Edmonton on January 1, 2020, after succumbing to organ failure.



He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Marie, and his loving wife, Laurel, of 61 years.



Horst will be lovingly remembered by his children, Tracy (Bruce), Alan (Bonnie-Lynn), Murray (Donna), and James (Heidi); grandchildren, Derek, Colin, Mihaela, and Jarrod; great-grandchildren; sister, Traudy; brother, Fred (Ingrid); nieces; nephews; and many friends.



Horst arrived with his parents and sister, Traudy, in Tomslake, BC, in 1939, as part of the Sudeten German refugee contingent. Life was difficult in the early days, but the Sudeten Community helped each other and thrived. Horst worked on the farm and helped with his father's sawmill. He went on to operate heavy-duty equipment, worked for Borek Construction, and then drove for Friesen's Trucking. While still farming with his brother Fred, he went on to own his own truck and worked for Tompkins in the oilfield. He later owned a bus charter company. Horst was also a participating member of the National Farmers Union.



Horst was an active member of the Tomslake Community. He was instrumental in starting the Tomslake Junior Soccer program, which ultimately led to the formation of the South Peace Soccer League for youth players. Known as "Mr. Soccer," Horst always wanted to enhance the Tomslake Community and did not believe that the community should be denied opportunities. In conjunction with BC Soccer, Horst organized Soccer Coaches clinics and organized soccer schools to be held in Tomslake. He organized youth soccer tournaments and invited teams from Edmonton and Calgary to attend. He organized soccer trips for the Tomslake Junior Boys team and the Tomslake Strikers Girls team. In 1976, the Tomslake Athletic Association awarded Horst with a Life Membership.



Horst was active in floor curling in Tomslake, Dawson Creek, and Edmonton. He attended many tournaments with his curling teams! When he moved to Edmonton, he started floor curling for the residents at the Touchmark Retirement Home. He was recognized as the "Athlete of the Week" and was also featured in the Edmonton Sun for getting older athletes participating in floor curling. Horst was an involved resident at Touchmark and was on many committees in order to enhance the experience of the residents.



In retirement, Horst took a keen interest in solar farming and cattle. He was a member of the South Peace Forage Association and was involved in water and grazing trials. He hosted many farmers at the farm to demonstrate and discuss these techniques.



Horst was passionate about all things Canadian! An avid fan of our Canadian Sport Athletes, he liked nothing better than to cheer Canada on!



Horst enjoyed floor curling, watching soccer and hockey, talking politics, dancing, and watching his kids and grandchildren in their areas of interest (sports, dance, and music). Horst was forever devoted to his loving wife, Laurel, of 61 years.



Horst (Dad and Opa), we will miss your steady, guiding influence and your kind, passionate, and gentle soul!



The David family will be taking Horst home to Tomslake at a later date.



The David family would sincerely like to thank the staff at Touchmark.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Memory Care Alzheimer's Society.

