It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Irene Anna Larson at the age of 87. Irene was born in Edmonton, Alberta on February 20, 1933 to John and Esther Hollstan.

Irene worked at the Alberta Treasury Branch in Edmonton when she met this mysterious man named Claude. He was an Edmonton transit driver back in 1954. They were married in Edmonton at the Lutheran Church in 1956. I always thought this was a cute story! Irene invited Claude over to meet her parents for dinner and drinks. They all pulled a joke on Claude with a wine glass that leaked and went all over his tie, which he was constantly cleaning every time he took a drink. They all finally confessed in Claude's embarrassment, but all was laughter before the evening was done. The romance began after that, they were in love.

Irene and Claude moved to Fort St. John in 1961, resided most of their years there and had 4 boys and 1 girl. Irene loved in GrandeHaven with her family for most of her years until she became ill. In 2015 she moved to Peace Villa, where she spent her remaining years.

Irene will be missed by her husband, Claude. She leaves behind Children; Tom (Mary) Larson, Terry (Bev) Larson, Tim (Gaye) Larson, Tracy Larson, and Brenda Larson. She also leaves behind 11 Grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren.

Family wishes to thank Peace Villa and staff for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Irene to the Alzheimer Society BC. Arrangements are entrusted to Hamre's Funeral Chapel.



